Police appeal for information on missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Eunos

The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Amber Lim En who was last seen on Dec 30.
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 02, 2026 7:30 AM

The police are appealing for information on a 13-year-old girl last seen in Eunos on Dec 30.

In a news release on Friday (Jan 2), they said that 13-year-old Amber Lim En was last seen in the vicinity of Block 13 Eunos Crescent at about 4pm on Dec 30.

The police urged anyone with information to contact their hotline at 1800-225-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

