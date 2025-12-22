Police appeal for information on missing man, 74, with dementia and Parkinson's

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 74-year-old man.

In a news release on Monday (Dec 22), the police said Chan Tuck Chew was last seen in the vicinity of Block 505 Jelapang Road at about 4am on Sunday.

Chan suffers from dementia and Parkinson's, and was last seen wearing a grey-and-white checkered polo shirt, his family told Mothership.

According to the family, this is not the first time he has wandered off, but he would usually be found within an hour or two.

"It's already been over 30 hours. We are afraid he pass out with no food or water," a family member reportedly said.

The police urged anyone with information to contact their hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

