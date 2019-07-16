Missing father and 3-year-old son found but yet to return to Toa Payoh home

Ms Susanna clinging to her son's pillow that she hugs to sleep every night, hoping that he will return. The elephant toy is his favourite plaything.

The father and son pair who went missing two weeks ago has been found, The New Paper understands.

On Wednesday last week, the police had released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Chew Poh Soon, 55, and three-year-old Darrell. The pair was last seen at Block 123 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, on July 2, at about 2pm.

When TNP went down to their flat yesterday, Mr Chew's wife, who goes by only the name Susanna, said a police officer had informed her on Saturday that they had been found.

She said they had not returned home and she is unaware of their whereabouts or where they have been since they went missing.