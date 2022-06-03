Missing items at Tanglin Halt: Theft or just a case of itchy hands and prying eyes?

While residents of Tanglin Halt were preparing to move out, a man was caught rummaging through the furniture left unattended outside.

The estate, comprising 31 blocks which were built in 1962, is set to be torn down under the Housing Board's Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS), the Straits Times reported in June last year.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News on Friday (June 3), a 51-year-old man said that he frequently returns to his flat along Tanglin Halt Road to pick up several furniture that was left behind.

"On May 30 at around noon, I went back home and found out that the place was a mess," the resident said, adding that he called the police after seeing the CCTV footage.

From the CCTV footage, which was shared on the Sgfollowsall Instagram page, it showed a man walking around the HDB block suspiciously.

Carrying a backpack, the suspect was also seen looking through the flower pots, before trying to force open the windows of a unit on the ground floor.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, a 30-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Chen, said that he has been helping his mother to prepare for her relocation to another flat.

Describing how he would move several items outside along the corridor since the house is not big enough, Chen said: "I heard footsteps, but I felt it was strange since most of the residents here have moved out.

"After chatting with my neighbours, I realised that there was a thief."

Chen added that while his mother's plates were missing, he did not lodge a police report since he had no evidence and the items were not that valuable.

Another resident, a 67-year-old retiree who only wanted to be known as Lim, shared that he had placed several flower pots outside his unit, but they were stolen as well.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they are investigating the case for an offence of mischief.

