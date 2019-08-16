Missing kayakers: Search continues for man as woman is confirmed dead

The search for missing Singaporean kayaker Tan Eng Soon has been refocused on the waters off Pahang and Terengganu after his kayaking partner Puah Geok Tin's death was confirmed by her son early yesterday morning.

On Wednesday, Madam Puah's body was found floating five nautical miles east of Kuala Kemaman in Terengganu state by fishermen - some 185km from where she and Mr Tan were reported missing last Thursday.

Madam Puah, 57, and Mr Tan, 62, were kayaking around the Endau islands near Mersing, Johor, with 13 others when they drifted away from the group amid rough conditions.

Their green double kayak and personal belongings were found near Tanjung Gelang, which is close to Kuantan Port in Pahang and about 30km south of Kemaman, on Tuesday.