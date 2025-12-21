Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Bedok

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old missing girl.

In a news release on Sunday (Dec 21), the police said Lau Jia En Shannel was last seen on Dec 20 at around 3pm in the vicinity of Block 773 Bedok Reservoir View.

The police urged anyone with information to contact their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

[[nid:725603]]

editor@asiaone.com