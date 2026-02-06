Body found in Singapore waters; search for missing Malaysian fisherman suspended

A search and rescue operation for a missing Malaysian fisherman has been temporarily suspended after a body was found in Singapore waters.

The body was found on Wednesday (Feb 4) at about 9.27am, said Mohd Najib Sam of the Malaysian Martime Enforcement Agency in a statement on Thursday (Feb 5).

Local media previously reported that a Malaysian fisherman, identified as Mustaffa Hussain, went missing after he was involved in a boat collision on Sunday at about 10pm in the waters off Pengerang, Johor.

Some reports listed the victim as 51 years old while others listed his age as 55.

Preliminary investigations found that a fiberglass fishing boat, which was used by the victim and a 32-year-old Indonesian worker, capsized after being struck by another boat.

Najib, who is acting director of the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone, said that as of Wednesday (Feb 4), the search operation had covered over 60 square nautical miles and involved various agencies including the police, the fire and rescue department, the Pengerang Fishermen Association and the public, among others.

The 32-year-old Indonesian was found clinging to a piece of the boat and rescued by the Pengerang marine police.

Najib said the search operation has been postponed until the body found in Singapore can be identified by the victim's next of kin.

If the body is not the missing fisherman, the search operation will resume, he added.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore police for more information.

