Man reported missing on June 23 found dead in waters off Coney Island

A 50-year-old man reported missing has been found dead in the waters off Coney Island.

Tony Hou Wen Li was last seen in the vicinity of Block 178 Edgefield Plains in Punggol at about 5.20am on June 23.

Police said in an appeal for information the same night that he was wearing a dark-coloured shirt and shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

They withdrew the appeal for information on Sunday (June 28) morning.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that a photograph, showing several police fast response cars at Coney Island, was posted on Facebook group Complaint Singapore on June 24 morning.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Coney Island at about 8.50am on June 24, adding that the body of the man was subsequently retrieved from the waters and pronounced dead by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com