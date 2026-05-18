Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Toa Payoh

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah.

In a news release on Sunday (May 17), the police said she was last seen at 1 Toa Payoh North at about 7.20am on May 11.

The address is the location of Beatty Secondary School.

Sarah was last seen wearing her school uniform with a dark blue top and dark blue skirt.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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