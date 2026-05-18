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Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Toa Payoh

Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah, 14, was last seen at Beatty Secondary School on May 11
Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Toa Payoh
Those with information on missing 14-year-old girl Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah can contact the police at 1800-255-0000.
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
PUBLISHED ONMay 18, 2026 1:15 AMBYAsiaOne

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah.

In a news release on Sunday (May 17), the police said she was last seen at 1 Toa Payoh North at about 7.20am on May 11.

The address is the location of Beatty Secondary School.

Sarah was last seen wearing her school uniform with a dark blue top and dark blue skirt.

School uniform worn by Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah when she was last seen.

Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceMissingteensChildren and Youth
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