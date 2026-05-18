Police appeal for information on missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Toa Payoh
Sarah Fitriyana Abdullah, 14, was last seen at Beatty Secondary School on May 11
PHOTO: Singapore Police Force (left), Google Maps (right)
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl, Sarah Fitriyana Binte Abdullah.
In a news release on Sunday (May 17), the police said she was last seen at 1 Toa Payoh North at about 7.20am on May 11.
The address is the location of Beatty Secondary School.
Sarah was last seen wearing her school uniform with a dark blue top and dark blue skirt.
Those with information are urged to contact the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
[[nid:735974]]