Missing registration plates, non-working brakes: LTA impounds 151 active mobility devices in last 2 months

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded 151 non-compliant Active Mobility Devices (AMD) over the past two months, according to a Facebook post on Friday (July 11).

Enforcement officers also detected 232 active mobility offences, the post stated.

AMDs include Power-Assisted Bicycles (PAB), Personal Mobility Devices (PMD) and Personal Mobility Aids (PMA).

These offences include the use of PABs with improper or missing registration plates, riding or keeping illegally modified PABs and riding bicycles without working handbrakes, LTA said.

The LTA also worked alongside police officers from Marina Bay, Punggol, and Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centres as part of this joint operations, targeting large group gatherings of active mobility users over the school holidays.

LTA also warned that first-time offenders caught using improper or obscured PAB number plates may face fines up to $1,000 and jail for three months.

"Those using non-compliant devices on paths face up to $10,000 fine and/or six months' jail," the authority stated.

Rising number of fire incidents

Earlier in May, LTA impounded 78 non-compliant AMDs in an island-wide enforcement operation in public areas and housing estates across five days.

They explained that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to address and prevent the rising number of fire incidents involving non-compliant PABs and PMDs in residential areas.

LTA can impound non-compliant PABs from any location, and non-compliant PMDs on public paths such as HDB common corridors and stairwells.

The authority also added that PABs and e-scooters must be registered with them, stating that owners of unregistered devices can contact LTA for verification and investigation.

