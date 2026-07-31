Singaporean girl, 20, who went missing in Cambodia found

[LATEST UPDATE]

The 20-year-old Singaporean girl who went missing girl in Cambodia has been found, the police said late on Friday evening (July 31).

Siti Aishah Siregar Sahat Siregar was located by the Cambodian National Police and is safe.

"We have reached out to our Cambodian National Police counterpart to obtain more information and to render further assistance as appropriate," the police told AsiaOne.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh are also providing consular support to the family," it added.

The police also expressed appreciation to the Cambodian authorities for their prompt assistance.

Earlier, her father had taken to Instagram to appeal for help after she purportedly went missing in Cambodia.

According to the posts, Aishah was last known to have travelled to Phnom Penh from Singapore on July 28, and the family has since lost contact with her.

"Our family is very worried, and every minute that passes feels so long," Sahat Siregar, a real estate agent, said in his caption.

"As a father, I am begging for your help. I just want my daughter to come home safe."

Sahat also said that the family has made a police report and are working closely with the authorities, and thanked everyone who has tried to help him so far.

He has requested the authorities in Singapore and Cambodia to find his daughter as soon as possible, stating that the family is "afraid that every hour we lose could make it harder to bring her home safely".

The father also asked for the public to help by sharing the post, hoping that it can reach someone who "may have seen something or know something that can help".

"If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact me or the Singapore Police immediately," he said.

Efforts to contact Sahat since Friday (July 31) morning have not been successful.

In response to AsiaOne's inquiries, the police confirmed that a report has been made and that investigations are ongoing.

The police also said that they are in contact with the family and providing the necessary assistance during this time.

AsiaOne has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to check if consular assistance has been sought.

Mobile phone switched off, WhatsApp and Telegram accounts deleted

Speaking to CNA, Aishah's older brother Syafiq Siregar said that her last message to her mother said that she was going to school on Tuesday morning.

However, when her family went to pick her up "as usual", they noticed that her Whatsapp and Telegram accounts had been deleted.

Aishah's phone line was also dead when the family attempted to call her, Syafiq said.

The family later went home to find out that her passport was missing and lodged a police report.

When they looked at her emails, they found out that she had a flight itinerary for a trip to Cambodia in the afternoon.

They also discovered that she had transferred hundreds of dollars to an unknown figure over the past few days.

While the family said that they had never met this person, Aishah's brother said that their name matches an online friend that she had been gaming with over the past year.

"We heard her call out the name (before)," Syafiq was quoted by CNA as saying. "She played every day, so all of us heard that she has been playing games with this person."

The family feared that Aishah may have been lured by a scammer into Cambodia after seeing her transactions.

According to the family's helper, she was last seen leaving the house in a light grey hoodie and pants.

He also said that their mother had been "distraught", finding it more difficult to work as usual.

"All of us here are just trying to do as much as we can to get as much information," Syafiq told CNA.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com