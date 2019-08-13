Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fisherman finds kayak washed up on Kuantan shore, no sign of duo

The Malaysian search and rescue team was notified by a fisherman who found a kayak washed ashore at 12.30pm, on Aug 13, 2019.

MERSING – A fisherman has found the green kayak belonging to two Singaporeans missing since Thursday (Aug 8), but the whereabouts of Mr Tan Eng Soon, 62, and 57-year-old Madam Puah Geok Tin remain unclear.

The Straits Times understands that the kayak was found on the Kuantan coastline, which is more than 200km from Mersing, Johor, where the pair had set off from with a group of 13 other kayakers from Singapore taking advantage of the long weekend.

Mr Tan’s bag, with his handphone and PAssion card, was found in the kayak that had washed ashore. The family was alerted to the discovery when the fisherman used Mr Tan’s phone to contact them via WhatsApp.

They then informed the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which has been carrying out search and rescue efforts since last Friday.

It is understood that the MMEA is reaching out to the fisherman to assist in the search and rescue efforts.