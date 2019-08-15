Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fishermen find body of woman in waters off Terengganu

The body of a woman wearing a life jacket was found in waters off Terengganu yesterday afternoon, but Malaysian authorities could not confirm as of press time if she was businesswoman Puah Geok Tin, one of the two Singaporean kayakers who had gone missing in a kayak last Thursday.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said the body was found floating about five nautical miles east of Kuala Kemaman in Terengganu state by local fishermen - 185km from where retired lawyer Tan Eng Soon and Madam Puah were last seen.

It was reported that the family of Madam Puah, 57, were headed to a hospital in Kemaman to help identify the body.

This comes a day after another fisherman found the bright green double kayak shared by Madam Puah and Mr Tan, 62, in open waters near Tanjung Gelang, which is close to Kuantan Port in Pahang.