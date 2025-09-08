Award Banner
Missing teen found after over 2 months: Police

Jermaine Lim Xinyi has been located, according to a police statement on Sept 8.
Dana Leong
September 08, 2025 6:49 AM

A 16-year-old girl missing for over two months has been located.

The teen, Jermaine Lim Xinyi, was last seen on July 2 at around 6.55am near 11 Rivervale Link, where North Vista Secondary School is located, according to a police statement on Friday (Sept 5).

In an update on Monday morning, the police said that Lim has been found.

The police had, on Sept 5, made an earlier appeal to the public requesting that anyone with information about the teen to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or contact them via online submission at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness/

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police stated.

