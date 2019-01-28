Mission: SG Episode 5 - French Ambassador Marc Abensour

What is the French brand of innovation? Since Singapore and France designated 2018 as the Year of Innovation, France's Ambassador to Singapore Marc Abensour has been trying to highlight the many "unique selling points" that his home country has in research and technological development.

In this episode, he shares more about the innovation ecosystem in France, and tells us how French research engineers are much sought after by world leading companies because of their strong expertise in Mathematics as well as their creativity and nimbleness.

"In Singapore, France has a very good image, but most of the time it's an image of culture and gastronomy. While I'm very pleased with that, the message I want to convey about France is not only that. It is a country that has developed a lot in terms of innovation, and that is not known enough."

Watch this episode of Mission:SG as Ambassador Abensour visits a French company with our host Fredrick Lai and tries to understand the challenges the company faced when setting up an Innovation Hub in Singapore.

