Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'

SINGAPORE - Less than a month after they first had sex, 55-year-old businessman Toh Eng Tiah proposed to his 33-year-old mistress at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple, vowing to provide for her for the rest of her life, she said in court on Wednesday (Aug 21).

Mr Toh's lawyer accused Ms Angelina Jiang of telling untruths, saying it was unbelievable that a man in his 50s would make all those vows after less than a month of intimacy.

She replied that when Mr Toh proposed, he told her he had stomach cancer and was living each day as though it was his last.

"He wanted a happy life with me, I was the woman in his heart," she said.

Ms Jiang was taking the stand on the third day of the hearing into Mr Toh's High Court suit to get back $2 million he had paid her between December 2016 and March 2017.

Mr Toh, who was indeed ill when they met, says the money was a loan that had to be repaid, while Ms Jiang says it was a gift.

Ms Jiang said Mr Toh pursued her after they met in November 2016 when he responded to a newspaper advertisement she had placed to sell a Thomson shophouse that she owned.