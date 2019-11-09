Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her

SINGAPORE - The woman who is being sued for $2 million by her former lover told the High Court on Monday (Sept 9) that the businessman's wife had bribed her tenant to get access to her bank book.

That was how the wife, Madam Chong Lee Yee, found out about the exact amounts of money that Mr Toh Eng Tiah, 55, had given her, said Ms Angelina Jiang, 33.

Ms Jiang was testifying on the fifth day of the hearing in Mr Toh's suit to get back $2 million he paid her between December 2016 and March 2017.

Mr Toh, who owns three recycling companies, says the money was a loan, while Ms Jiang says it was a gift.

Both of them signed a loan agreement for $2 million on March 24, 2017, after Mr Toh had already advanced more than $1 million to her. He then paid her another $872,000.

Ms Jiang contends that Mr Toh had suggested they sign the agreement as a "ploy" to placate his wife, who had found out that he gave large sums of money to Ms Jiang.

According to her testimony, Mr Toh told her that his wife was making things difficult for him and he needed the agreement to show her that Ms Jiang genuinely loved him, and was not just after his money.

On Monday, Ms Jiang testified that Mr Toh told her that Madam Chong was collecting evidence of an extra-marital affair as the couple were undergoing a divorce, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Madam Chong then found out, with the help of one of Ms Jiang's tenants - known only as Anson - how much Mr Toh had paid Ms Jiang, she said.