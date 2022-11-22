Misunderstanding? Maids speak out after being accused of hawking food on day off

After they were accused of being a safety risk by making money on the side, several maids have now said that sharing is caring.

A reader, surnamed Wu, told Shin Min Daily News that he saw a group of domestic helpers at a back alley near Funan Mall on Sunday (Nov 21).

Adding that one of them was selling food there, the concerned 32-year-old said: "Someone gave a maid money and took the food.

"It is not only illegal for a maid to sell food without a license, but it may also pose a safety hazard due to the risk of poor food preparation practices."

According to information on the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) website, work permit holders can only work for the employer specified in their work permit card and they are also not allowed to take part in any business or start their own business.

Just 'sharing' food

Acting on the tip off on the same day, Shin Min reporters spotted more than 30 maids gathering outside the shopping mall at 1pm on Sunday - some of them were carrying large bags and even suitcases.

With music blasting in the background, the group ate and drank alcohol together, the evening daily news reported.

But several maids explained that no one was hawking food illegally there - just "sharing" food to relieve homesickness.

When approached by the reporters, one of the maids said that she has been using her day off during the weekends to catch up with those from her hometown.

The 26-year-old Indian national said: "It's hard to find our hometown delicacies here. We missed it so much that we agreed with our friends to take turns preparing different food."

Another maid admitted that financial transactions took place during the gatherings, but it was only to pay those who cooked to subsidise the cost of ingredients.

The 34-year-old, who did not want to be named, said: "Each of us forked out to pay for the ingredients.

"After all, it's not easy to make a living here, and we do not want our compatriots to spend money unnecessarily. The person who reported [this] really misunderstood."

'Not all employers let us use kitchen'

Several maids that spoke to the reporter described how hard it was trying to whip up dishes from their hometown.

"Not all employers are willing to let us use the kitchen. I appreciate those who can cook at home, and bring delicious food to friends here to share," a 29-year-old domestic helper said, who has been working here for nearly three years.

Another maid, who declined to be named, agreed with that sentiment.

Describing how she's been working here for more than four years, the maid said: "I've not been back home for a long time, and my employer does not allow me to cook my own food.

"If not for friends who bring these dishes, I would have no chance to eat them at all."

Speaking to AsiaOne recently, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that under the Environmental Public Health Act, the hawking of food or other types of goods without a licence issued by SFA is not permitted.

Enforcement actions would be taken against any individual who is caught selling without a licence.

In another similar incident recently, several maids were caught hawking food near Paya Lebar MRT station on a weekend.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News in July, one of them shared that she's just helping her friend to sell the food.

Another maid confessed that she knew what she was doing is illegal, but added that she needed the extra money to send back to her sick mother.

Several customers told the reporter that they bought the food because it's hard to find authentic, nostalgic yet affordable Indonesian food in Singapore.

