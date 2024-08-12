Misuse or not? Video of 'food delivery rider' on PMA walking around in mall sparks debate

One man using a personal mobility aid (PMA) was recently seen walking around in a shopping mall, seemingly with no difficulty.

A video posted to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Saturday (Aug 10) showed the man, who appeared to be a food delivery rider, walking over to a cafe in Rivervale Mall while making a call.

He later collected two bags of food and placed them into the insulated food bag on his PMA parked in front of the eatery. The man then hopped onto the PMA before riding off.

This clip sparked a heated debate among netizens, with some criticising his behaviour and others questioning why no action was taken against him.

One netizen commented: "[He] needs to be caught and fined."

"The mall should ban these PMAs [from entering] if they don't have a valid licence to drive it," wrote another commentor.

Another netizen asked: "Cars without disability stickers are fined for parking in disabled parking lots. Isn't it time that PMAs are similarly regulated, ensuring they are used only by those who are truly disabled?"

"Misuse of these devices is an abuse of the system and should be met with heavy fines."

On the other hand, some netizens suggested that the man might have mobility issues but is still able to walk for short distances.

One netizen commented: "It is not a miracle if you see a person with mobility aids such as wheelchairs or PMA standing or walking. [Using mobility aids] doesn't mean that they are bound to the mobility aids. This is a huge misconception."

"And to those who abuse this mobility aid: Thanks a lot, you add to the stigma."

AsiaOne has reached out to Rivervale Mall for more information.

Updates to PMA regulations in 2025

While there are no current rules requiring the registration of PMAs or the possession of a licence to ride them, changes are on the horizon.

In Parliament this March, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced updates to PMA regulations which will come into effect around 2025.

They include reducing the speed limit of PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh.

Also, there will be a certification requirement for the usage of PMAs. This means that only those with medical needs, such as walking difficulties, can use them.

"We will provide a transition period to give users ample time to obtain certification," Baey said.

"There is no need for users to rush to obtain certification. Enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground."

These changes were put forward following increasing concerns about PMAs being misused by able-bodied individuals, resulting in complaints regarding dangerous riding, speeding, and over-sized PMAs, reported The Straits Times.

