10-car chain collision including Mitsubishi Lancer convoy seen on TPE, no injuries reported

A 10-vehicle chain collision took place along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Saturday (Jan 10) afternoon.

The accident happened at about 4.55pm, along TPE towards the Seletar Expressway, near the Punggol Road exit.

In a video posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, 10 cars are seen stopped along the second lane of the expressway, with three of the vehicles involved stopped slightly ahead of the other cars - which appeared to be bumper-to-bumper.

Based on the video, eight are Mitsubishi Lancers, while the two remaining cars are of a different make and model.

Mitsubishi ended production of the once-popular Lancer in 2017.

A high-performance variant, the Lancer Evolution, was retired from the lineup in 2015.

The accident did not appear to be serious and several people were seen gathered near the rearmost vehicle.

In response to AsiaOne's query, the Singapore Police Force said that it is aware of the accident, adding that the vehicles involved had left the scene when its officers arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne there were no reported injuries.

[[nid:727960]]

editor@asiaone.com