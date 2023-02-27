Mix and match? Couple spend 15 minutes choosing 'perfect' eggs from different cartons in FairPrice

A couple caught the attention of other shoppers at a FairPrice supermarket at Junction 8 shopping mall on Thursday (Feb 23) at about 4.30pm.

A Stomp contributor shared photos of the couple and said they spent 15 minutes choosing their eggs.

"They were opening all the egg cartons to choose eggs," said the Stomp contributor.

"They transfer here and there until they found the 'perfect' eggs then proceed to the cashier to pay.

"Even my boy asked how can they do that?"

The Stomp contributor added that she has seen some aunties swap fruits before, but never with eggs.

"The fact that they took so long and opened so many cartons puzzled us," she said.

"I don't think FairPrice sells rotten eggs, at least I've never encountered any before."

A FairPrice spokesman has issued a response to Stomp regarding the incident:

"FairPrice would like to advise customers to refrain from tampering with products or their packaging prior to purchase as this may affect the integrity and quality of products for all customers.

"FairPrice has in place a quality assurance policy that allows customers to exchange or refund products that do not meet quality standards.

"Should customers have any concerns with a product, kindly approach our staff for assistance.

"Additionally, customers may reach us at our Customer Service Hotline at 6380 5858 or via fairprice.com.sg/help/feedback-general."

In 2017, Stomp reported on an auntie on a 'quest' to find the best eggs.

Back then, some netizens said shoppers should not engage in this practice especially if they happen to switch eggs from differently priced cartons.

Others said such sights are a 'daily occurrence' at local supermarkets.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.