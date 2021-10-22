MND report reveals a summary of Singaporeans' views on public housing in prime locations

On Wednesday 20 October, MND released a report summarising Singaporeans' views on public housing in prime locations.

The report came after MND launched a public consultation in November 2020 on plans to build public housing in prime locations, including the city centre and Greater Southern Waterfront.

According to the report, between November 2020 and September 2021, more than 7,500 Singaporeans shared their views and ideas through dialogues, focus group discussions, online surveys and emails.

While the report does not reveal the exact figures and breakdown of the respondents, it said that a majority felt that implementing a longer Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) would better ensure that those buying the flats in prime locations genuinely planned to live there for the long term.

It would also make the flats more affordable.

The report also mentioned that a majority of the respondents felt that the following would keep public housing in these prime locations accessible and affordable:

Removing the HDB priority schemes

Prohibiting the rental of the whole unit after the MOP

Limiting the pool of buyers who can buy these flats in the resale market

When asked what constitutes a prime location, the top answers shared by respondents include having good transport links and close proximity to the CBD.

You can view the report here for more information.

In a Facebook post, National Development Minister Desmond Lee shared that the suggestions from the survey will help develop the new public housing model for prime locations.

The new model aims to ensure that public housing in these areas remains affordable, accessible and inclusive. Details on the public housing model will be announced soon.

In November 2020, we launched public consultations on our plan to build new public housing in very prime central... Posted by Desmond Lee on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

ALSO READ: HDB to compensate Punggol BTO flat buyers after completion delay of over a year

This article was first published in 99.co.