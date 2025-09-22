Mobile education unit, tents: Singapore Red Cross donates $1.2m in aid to Palestinian evacuees

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has handed over nearly $1.2 million in aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent for humanitarian relief operations in Gaza and Egypt.

The latest tranche of aid comprises the previously pledged $440,000 worth of tents and a new commitment of $758,000 in funds for Palestinian evacuees in Egypt.

The funds will be used for medical consumables and equipment, which will benefit about 4,000 evacuees and their companions, as well as the retrofitting of a mobile education unit that will conduct classes for some 2,000 Palestinian children staying in Egypt's accommodation centres.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam witnessed the handover of donations on Sunday (Sept 21), during his state visit to Cairo, Egypt.

He said in a Facebook post earlier on Saturday that Egypt continues to be a key partner in Singapore's efforts to provide humanitarian support to Gaza civilians.

President Tharman also wrote that Singapore supports international efforts in calling for an immediate ceasefire and release of hostages and continues to support the right of the Palestinians to a state of their own.

The $1.2 million aid package from SRC forms part of the Republic's tenth tranche of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that Singapore and Singaporeans have cumulatively contributed over $23 million in aid hence far.

In a separate statement, the SRC said it has contributed $1.9 million in aid for the people of Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent thus far.

This includes the delivery of medical supplies, hygiene kits, water filtration systems and food parcels and a team deployment to assist the Egyptian Red Crescent with relief operations in 2024.

Secretary-general and CEO of SRC Benjamin William said over 115,000 Gaza civilians have sought refuge in Egypt.

"Together with the Egyptian Red Crescent, this tranche of aid represents our unwavering commitment to ensuring that displaced children can continue to learn and that families receive the medical care they urgently need.

"Meanwhile we will do what we can to continue our relief efforts for the displaced communities within Gaza," he said.

SRC added in its statement that it has also contributed an additional $500,000 for relief operations through other partners in the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement.

