Mobility scooter rider caught on camera getting hit by HDB car park barrier, video amuses netizens

Two young men on mobility devices, who struggled to get past a car park barrier arm — with one getting struck in the process — has left netizens amused after a video of the incident went viral.

The clip, shared on TikTok on Tuesday (Feb 10), shows both men trying to squeeze through a narrow gap at the end of the barrier arm.

One man, clad in a black T-shirt and riding what appears to be a personal mobility scooter, becomes stuck as his device gets caught between the gap at the end of the barrier arm and an orange cone barrier on the road.

While he struggles to free himself, another man in an T-orange shirt who is riding what seems to be an e-scooter approaches from behind to help.

The man in orange pushes the barrier arm to clear the way.

As the man in the black tries to move forward, the barrier arm swings back and hits his face. He eventually dismounts from his device, pushes it under the barrier arm and walks past the barrier.

In the comments section, several netizens found the scene amusing, while others questioned why an apparently healthy person was riding a mobility scooter.

"This gantry has magical recovery power — (the mobility scooter rider) can walk instantly after being hit," joked one user, while another quipped: "Both legs look fine, they can walk."

Some users also questioned why the men did not use another route, while others noted that the car park barrier arm and cone barrier could have been damaged by their actions.

"Why can’t they just use the normal pathway?" one user commented, while another added: "No wonder these thin cone barriers always break."

The video has since garnered over 11k reactions and 600 comments.

From June, personal mobility scooters will be restricted to those with a medical need or above age 70.

"We need to restore the original purpose of these devices to serve their intended users," said Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng during the Second Reading of the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill last week.

