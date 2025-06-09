'Modern kampung spirit': Neighbours leave heartfelt notes on newly-weds' apology notice for wedding 'gatecrash' noise

Worried that their early-morning wedding celebrations on Saturday (June 7) might annoy their neighbours, a couple left a note in the lift asking for a little understanding.

Their "sorry in advance" got plenty of kind messages back from residents at Block 77 Marine Drive — a true show of modern-day kampung spirit.

Bernard Kuah, 32, told AsiaOne that he and his wife, Chermaine Wong, had sought permission from the town council to post the note in both lifts.

The couple were concerned that the wedding "gatecrash", a traditional Chinese ritual where the groom and his entourage pick up the bride after overcoming a series of funny — and slightly embarrassing — challenges, would disrupt their neighbours' sleep.

It was scheduled from 4am to 7am that day, Kuah, an HR manager, said.

The couple put up the notice three days before the wedding — giving neighbours ample time to see it, rather than finding out at the last minute, he said.

"Just a day later, we went to run some wedding errands and was taking the lift back home and saw Post-it notes on our posters," he added.

"As each day passed, more notes started to appear."

Ariel Ee, 22, was among those who left a note the night before the wedding.

The student told AsiaOne that she and her mother felt it was a thoughtful gesture for the couple to put up an apology notice and decided it would be nice to return the kindness with well wishes.

In a TikTok video, Ee could be seen sticking a Post-it note on the poster which read: "Congrats! Wishing you love, happiness and wish wishes on your union. All the best!"

She called the couple's gesture, along with the neighbours' warm responses, a modern-day display of the kampung spirit.

The couple said that they received nine Post-it notes in total and have since taken down the notice.

"We found it really sweet of our neighbours to drop these well wishes for us," said Kuah.

"Not just my wife and I… our family and friends were really touched by the messages."

Will they be framing the notice in their new home as keepsake?

“We have not thought of it yet as we are still busy unpacking and preparing for our honeymoon,” Kuah said.

“But that it is really good idea and I will let my wife know.”

Additional reporting by Tan Yuan Ru.

[[nid:692953]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com