MOE appoints 4 student care operators to replace Little Professors Learning Centre

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has appointed four student care operators to replace Little Professors Learning Centre whose contract was terminated last month.

In the statement on Monday (March 30), the ministry said that the operators are: Learning Studio Educare, Principals Academy Inc, Young Men’s Christian Association of Singapore and Nascans.

They will start operating from April 6 to provide after-school care services for 1,800 pupils in the eight affected primary schools, as well as Kindergarten Care (KCare) services in six of them.

The move comes after Little Professors’ contract was terminated on Feb 14 following complaints from employees about unpaid salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions since November 2025.

The private operator ran student care centres in eight primary schools: Anchor Green, Jing Shan, Kranji, Punggol Cove, Waterway, Westwood, Hong Wen and White Sands.

The ministry said: "Staff at the affected schools had stepped up to ensure the continuity of after-school care.

"Affected parents were not required to pay for the after-school care services for the months of February and March."

MOE said it will continue to cover the cost of student-care fees for affected students in April and May.

The new fees charged by the replacement operators for primary school children — between $250 and $320 — are higher than Little Professors’ fees of up to $295.

KCare fees are also set to be up to $65 higher.

MOE said that parents will pay the fees previously charged by the previous student care operator in June.

Student care fee assistance and KCare subsidies are available to cover most of the fee hike, the ministry said.

"We thank our teachers, parents and the community for working with us through the disruptions. Our schools will continue to work with the replacement operators to provide good quality and reliable student care operators and KCare services for our students," it added.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com