MOE investigating Bentley driver threatening to run down security officer at Red Swastika School

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Education is looking into an incident involving a driver who threatened to run down a security officer at Red Swastika School on Tuesday (Jan 11) morning.

A video circulating on social media showed the driver inching his Bentley forward a few times, pushing the security personnel back despite being stopped from entering the primary school in Bedok.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he was aware of the video showing "a driver trying to enter a school and even using his car to engage in dangerous manoeuvres against a security officer and a school staff".

Calling this unacceptable behaviour, Mr Chan said his ministry will not hesitate to make a police report if warranted.

The minister added: "As adults, we should set a positive example for our children in how we treat others with respect, and abide by the rules that are in place for the collective security of our school community."

It has come to my attention that there is a video circulating on social media, showing a driver trying to enter a school... Posted by Chan Chun Sing on Monday, January 10, 2022

In the video, a white Bentley is shown pushing against the security officer, 63, who stood in front of the vehicle to prevent it from entering the primary school.

A school staff is also seen gesticulating and talking to a passenger standing next to the Bentley and holding up a phone. After the passenger returned to the car, the staff used his hands to help the security officer stop the car from creeping forward.

Union of Security Employees (USE) general secretary Raymond Chin, 39, told The Straits Times that the union is in contact with the security officer, who had been working with the school for close to three years.

Mr Chin said: "He said that his knee was painful and has been issued a three-day medical certificate after a medical checkup."

He added that the incident occurred at around 7.30am, which is the usual rush hour for parents to drop pupils off at the school.

11jan2022 0730hrs Red Swastika School bedok north ave 3 #SMP19J bentley with invalid record at one motoring tried to... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, January 10, 2022

USE executive secretary Steve Tan, 48, called the incident "deplorable".

Mr Tan told The Straits Times that the security officer had refused entry to the vehicle as it did not have a valid pass to enter the school.

"He had even gone to the extent of standing in front of the vehicle to prevent its entry as the driver refused to obey the instructions," said Mr Tan.

"The union is very disturbed by this case of physical abuse. It is particularly egregious given that a car was involved.

"There's quite a fair bit of anger from the community and on social media because of how the driver had endangered the security officer's life."

The union has since filed a police report on the incident.

Roughly two in five of 1,000 officers surveyed by USE between July to September last year said they experienced verbal or physical abuse while on duty.

Most of these cases were targeted at older officers and came mostly from members of the public, which formed around 40 % of the abuse cases reported by officers.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.