MOE kindergarten registration 2020 to open on Feb 7 for 2021 cohort

Parents who are seeking to enrol their kids into a MOE kindergarten for Kindergarten 1 (K1) in 2021 will have to register online when it opens on Friday, 7 February 2020, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) who released the news on Tuesday, 14 January 2020.

The MOE kindergarten registration 2020 will take place for five days, from 9am on 7 February 2020 to 4pm on 11 February 2020.

MOE KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION 2020: HOW TO REGISTER

It is said that a total of 36 MOE Kindergartens (MKs) will be participating in the 2020 MK Registration Exercise for the admission of Kindergarten 1, 2021 cohort.

According to MOE, these MKs are built to offer Singaporeans quality and affordable pre-school education.

To register, parents can do so through the MK website at www.moe.gov.sg/mk.

Only children with the status of Singapore Citizen and Permanent Resident-born between 2 January 2016 and 1 January (both dates inclusive) - will be able to register.

Parents will be informed of the registration outcome by 31 March 2020.

MK OPEN HOUSE

There will also be MK open houses held on 1 February and 8 February 2020 for parents who are interested to tour the facilities and find out more the respective MKs.

For more details on MK registration and open houses, visit the MOE website here: www.moe.gov.sg/mk

*Parents without internet access can approach their MK of choice in person on 10 Feb 2020, from 9am to 4pm, and school staff will guide parents to complete the online registration.

