Registration for 2027 MOE kindergarten admissions to open from March 23

Parents who wish to register their children for Kindergarten 1 (K1) admission to Ministry of Education (MOE) pre-schools next year can do so between March 23 and 31, said the ministry on Wednesday (Feb 11).

A total of 57 MOE kindergartens — including a new pre-school at Rivervale — will be participating in this year's MOE kindergarten registration exercise.

The new kindergarten at Rivervale is among three new MOE kindergartens planned for opening between 2026 and 2027.

Another MOE kindergarten — MOE Kindergarten @ Townsville — which was originally slated for opening in 2027 at Townsville Primary School's Ang Mo Kio campus, will not be going ahead as planned, after the announcement of the primary school's relocation to Sembawang in 2029.

MOE had said in a press release in 2025 that East Canberra, where the school will be relocated, already has a "steady supply" of preschool places.

Registration for the admission exercise is open to children of Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2022, and Jan 1, 2023, both dates inclusive.

MOE kindergartens open houses in March

MOE said that its kindergarten curriculum is designed by its specialists with the aim of preparing pre-schoolers for Primary 1.

All MOE kindergartens offer three mother tongue languages — Chinese, Malay and Tamil — "to encourage bilingualism from an early age and help lay a strong foundation for language learning".

MOE also stated that children enrolled in MOE kindergartens will be holistically nurtured to be confident and have strong social skills, as well as a good foundation in literacy and numeracy.

Prior to registration, parents may visit the MOE kindergartens between March 7 and 28 to learn more about each kindergarten's programmes, learning environment and facilities. They can also speak to the educators there.

Parents who wish to register their child for admission to an MOE kindergarten can do so via the MOE website from 9am on March 23 to 4.30pm on March 31.

They will be notified of the registration outcome by June 1.

Those who are seeking admission to K1 or K2 for their child outside the registration period should contract the MOE kindergarten directly to check if there are vacancies.

