MOH to allocate $800m for active ageing centres as part of new initiatives to improve seniors' access to activities

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of National Development (MND) are rolling out innovative methods to improve access to Active Ageing Centre (AAC) activities for seniors.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung and National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced on Tuesday (April 2) that over the next two years the new initiatives are expected to bring AAC services closer to more than 20,000 seniors.

This includes a $800 million plan from MOH over the course of five years to expand and enhance the AACs.

Speaking at the launch of the Our Residents' Hub at Jalan Mas Kuning Playground in West Coast, Minister Ong highlighted efforts to enhance the accessibility of AACs, ensuring they reach seniors living in residential areas with less convenient access.

"The Ministry of Health is devoting about $800 million over five years (FY24 to FY28), to expand the number of AACs in Singapore, and also to give each centre more resources to organise more activities," he said.

"Today, we have 223 AACs around Singapore, up from about 150 when we first started. Each centre now has almost double their budget to carry out more activities"

These initiatives are a key component of Age Well SG, a national programme led by MOH, MND, and the Ministry of Transport to support seniors in ageing well within their homes and communities.

Minister Lee, who is also MP for West Coast GRC, was present at the launch where he shared that the initiative is focused on ensuring all seniors in Singapore age well and with peace of mind.

"This is not just about treating illnesses, but about preventive health. Physical wellbeing, emotional wellbeing, being socially connected, and physically active," he said.

Beyond AACs, the Government is also committed to enhancing senior-friendly infrastructure both within homes and throughout estates to ensure seniors can live more safely and comfortably.

For example, MND has introduced various initiatives, including the Silver Upgrading Programme and the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme, to improve infrastructure.

Additionally, the Enhancement for Active Seniors 2.0 programme was also recently launched, which subsidises a wide range of senior-friendly infrastructure, including grab bars, slip-resistant floors, and widened toilet entrances.

"We've expanded it this year from HDB housing to private estates, and early next year, we want to roll it out so that residents living in private estates can also make their homes safe," Minister Lee added.

He shared plans to redevelop the nearby Clementi Stadium in partnership with ActiveSG, and highlighted the completion of the new hawker centre along West Coast Road, near West Coast Plaza.

People's Action Party's new face, Natasha Choy, was also present at the launch, where she met and engaged with residents alongside the two ministers, reported CNA.

[[nid:681695]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com