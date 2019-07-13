MOH, CPF Board address allegations that cancer-stricken woman forced to seek treatment at private hospitals

Read also

Madam Sarojini Jayapal and Mr Suriia Das, both 47, said their finances had been drained because of her illness.

When Mr Suriia appealed to the CPF Board to use his retirement savings for his wife's medical expenses - she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016 - at a private hospital, his request was denied.

Believing that the NUH implied that it had "no hope" to cure her, Madam Sarojini said in the video: "The reason for us to choose a private hospital is not for any kind of luxury, but they are the ones who gave us hope that (I) can survive."

Mr Suriia, who earns about $3,000 a month as an operations manager, said the private hospitals did not allow him to use his Ordinary and Special accounts to pay for his wife's medical bills.

"Why (do) I need to keep the Ordinary and Special accounts when my wife is suffering? My wife is everything to me. She's my life. She's everything I'm living for."

He said he turned to moneylenders, family, friends, his employer and crowdfunding to raise funds. The couple have a teenage son.

The authorities however have made it clear that she can return to NUH to get subsidised care. "NUH has offered her an open appointment date should the family decide to transfer to NUH for subsidised care," the statement said.