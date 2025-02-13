MOH to establish new statutory board for infectious diseases on April 1

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will establish a new statutory board, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA), on April 1, 2025.

According to a statement released on Thursday (Feb 13), the CDA will serve to consolidate public health functions for the detection, prevention and control of infectious diseases, previously distributed under MOH headquarters, the Health Promotion Board, and National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The formation of CDA will allow the government to quickly respond to disease outbreaks as one concerted public health effort, and will play a pivotal role in safeguarding Singapore from infectious disease threats.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung previously announced plans to establish such an agency in 2023 during the COVID-19 White Paper debate, reported CNA.

At the time, the White Paper called for a "dedicated set-up where expertise in surveillance, disease prevention, preparedness and response, epidemiological analytics and modelling can be enhanced and sustained".

MOH also announced that Professor Vernon Lee will take the helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CDA come April 1. He will step down from his current position as executive director of NCID as he transitions to the new role.

With over two decades of experience in public health policy and infectious diseases management, Lee has been heavily involved in Singapore's disease response initiatives. He has also worked on disease management on a global scale at the World Health Organisation, the statement added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee helped develop case management protocols, contact tracing and quarantine systems, and community and vaccination-differentiated safe management measures. He also worked closely with agencies on the safe management and re-opening of various sectors.

Said MOH in its statement: "The formation of CDA marks a significant step in Singapore's efforts to strengthen its capabilities in infectious disease management and public health preparedness."

