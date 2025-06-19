MOH launches helpline and textline for 24/7 mental health support

Round-the-clock mental health support is now readily available with a call or text away with the launch of Singapore’s first national mental health helpline and textline service.

Launched on Wednesday (June 18), the national mindline 1771 is part of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) efforts to enhance the mental health support ecosystem in Singapore.

Individuals can seek help via three modes of communication — by dialling the telephone hotline 1771, sending a WhatsApp message to +65-6669-1771 or by using the chat widget at https://mindline.sg/fsmh.

"The national mindline 1771 provides a safe space where individuals can seek help without fear of stigma," said MOH.

The ministry added that all conversations will be kept confidential and individuals seeking help will have the option to remain anonymous.

The national mindline will be operated by a team of around 30 full-time counsellors and staff who have experience in dealing with mental health conditions and operation mental health helplines.

Through the multi-channel mindline, help-seekers can get immediate assistance with mental health queries, counselling for mental health concerns and guidance for suitable support services.

Individuals who require longer-term care may also be referred to community-based support.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister for Health and Manpower, said that the national mindline is the "first stop" for individuals to get the necessary support and helps to mitigate the progression of mental health issues and reduces the need for acute and emergency services.

The national mindline will also launch a pilot in late-2025 to recruit and train volunteers in counselling, psychological first aid, and crisis management, said MOH.

The trained volunteers will subsequently work together with professional counsellors and provide support to man the helpline.

"This service represents another step towards building a more resilient and compassionate society, where seeking mental health support is normalised and embraced," said MOH.

