Co-payment for new Integrated Shield Plan riders to cost at least $6,000 from April 2026

New requirements for Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders will be introduced to address rising insurance premiums and private healthcare costs, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Nov 26).

From April 1, 2026, IP riders sold will no longer be able to cover the minimum deductibles set by MOH.

Additionally, the minimum co-payment for riders will be raised to $6,000 per year, up from the $3,000 miminum cap set in 2018, to keep pace with the increase in bill sizes over time.

The new cap applies to co-payments excluding the minimum IP deductible.

Both the deductible and co-payments can be paid using MediSave, and the minimum 5 per cent co-payment requirement remains unchanged.

An Integrated Shield Plan (IP) is an optional private medical insurance plan that supplements the mandatory MediShield Life coverage.

It combines MediShield Life benefits with private insurance, offering additional coverage for higher-class public hospital wards or private hospital bills.

In its statement on Nov 26, MOH noted that private hospital IP policyholders with riders are 1.4 times more likely to make a claim, with their average claim size also 1.4 times higher than those without riders.

"As a result, bill sizes and claims are rising significantly; this in turn drives up insurance premiums, especially for riders," it added.

With the new requirements, Singaporeans can expect new riders to be much more affordable compared with existing riders, said the ministry.

"On average, the premiums of new IP riders are expected to be about 30 per cent lower than existing riders with maximum coverage," it added.

"This translates to annual premiums savings of around $600 for private hospital IP rider policyholders and around $200 for public hospital rider policyholders, on average, with older policyholders enjoying greater premium savings."

Implementation timeline

MOH said insurers must launch new riders that comply with the revised requirements by April 1, 2026, and stop selling non-compliant riders on the same day.

Existing riders can continue to be sold until March 31, 2026.

However, insurers must inform policyholders buying these riders from Nov 27, that their policies will switch to the updated riders by their next renewal after April 1, 2028.

"As existing rider policies are contracts between insurers and their policyholders, individual insurers will further study and determine their own approach for their existing rider policyholders," said MOH.

MOH added that in the meantime, existing policyholders who bought their rider policies before Nov 27 may wish to consult their financial advisors to assess whether the new IP riders better meet their needs.

