MOH permanent secretary Chan Yeng Kit to be new SPH Media CEO

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Chan Yeng Kit will take over as SPH Media's chief executive officer from July 15.

He will succeed outgoing CEO Teo Lay Lim, 60, who is set to retire from SPH Media after more than two years in the role, said the company in a press release.

Teo was the former chairman of IT services and consulting firm Accenture Singapore.

Chan, 59, was appointed to SPH Media's board in March. Prior to that, he served on the Infocomm Media Development Authority's board as chairman for nine years.

"I am thankful for this opportunity to lead Singapore's premier news organisation, one that has left an indelible impact on the lives of generations of Singaporeans," said Chan, reported The Business Times today (April 8).

In a statement on Monday (April 8), SPH Media said that Chan brings a "wealth of experience" from his career in the public sector, the labour movement and the private sector.

And that his "expertise will further benefit the organisation as it navigates the opportunities and challenges of the evolving media landscape".

Chan, who has been in his Health Ministry role since 2019, had headed the government's efforts to formulate and coordinate plans for Covid-19 safe management measures.

He also holds concurrent appointments as chairman of MOH Holdings and deputy chairman of the Central Provident Fund Board.

Chan's past stints in public service include permanent secretary for defence from 2013 to 2019, and permanent secretary for the then-Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts from 2008 to 2012.

New Permanent Secretary for Health

In a separate statement on Monday, the Public Service Division said Lai Wei Lin will succeed Chan as Permanent Secretary for Health from July 15.

She will relinquish her appointments as Permanent Secretary for Transport Development and Second Permanent Secretary for Finance on Jul 1 and be appointed Permanent Secretary for Health (designate).

