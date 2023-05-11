MOH proposes matching mental healthcare to severity of patient's needs

SINGAPORE - People with more severe mental health needs could soon be matched with more care, as part of a tiered care model that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is considering.

This allows for more efficient allocation of resources to the mental health services based on the needs of a patient, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Wednesday.

The proposal was among 12 recommendations to improve mental health, offered during a public consultation involving more than 950 responses from people with mental health conditions, service providers, community agencies and other members of the public.

Dr Janil said the proposed framework matches the level of care to the degree of mental health need, allowing for resources to be allocated based on the severity and complexity of an individual’s needs.

“As part of the public consultation, we received very useful feedback on the implementation. One example would be, for the tiered model to work out, service providers need to be sufficiently competent to fulfil their roles and responsibilities,” he said.

Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC) had pointed out the shortage of trained mental health professionals who can provide effective treatment to those seeking help.

He said: “Due to the lack of resources, people may turn to untrained mental health practitioners or rely on self-help resources. This may not provide the same level of support and expertise as a trained one.

“This can lead to inadequate or harmful treatment, worsening the individual’s mental health and overall well-being.”

Dr Janil also responded to concerns about the provision of dental care for vulnerable groups, especially migrant workers, highlighted by Nominated MP Shahira Abdullah.

The cost of treatment can be high for the workers’ employers, who have to foot the bill, Dr Shahira said, suggesting extending affordable healthcare schemes for migrant workers to cover dental care.

The scheme may not apply to all kinds of dental care, such as polishing, but should address urgent needs like infection, which can be life-threatening if untreated, she said.

In reply, Dr Janil said most of the dental needs of seniors, people with special needs and migrant workers can be met by dentists at polyclinics and private dental clinics.

MOH has worked with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to list specialised dental clinics to raise awareness of the availability of these services.

MOH will also explore more partnerships with the private sector to serve the needs of migrant workers and other groups, said Dr Janil.

