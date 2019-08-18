MOH, SFA investigating after 18 typhoid fever cases in 3 weeks

SINGAPORE - The authorities are investigating after 18 people fell ill from typhoid fever in about three weeks.

The individuals developed symptoms of the bacterial infection between July 13 and Aug 4, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Saturday (Aug 17).

All 18 were hospitalised as typhoid fever is typically diagnosed through blood or stool tests done in hospitals.

They are currently in stable condition, the joint statement said, adding that 14 of the patients have been discharged.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOH and SFA said that they are currently investigating the cause of the outbreak.