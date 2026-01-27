8 more overseas medical schools to be recognised by MOH, SMC from Feb 1

From Feb 1, medical qualifications from eight more overseas schools will be recognised in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Medical Council (SMC) in a joint statement on Tuesday (Jan 27).

"The additions will allow Singapore to better meet the growing demand for doctors as our population ages," the agencies said.

The newly recognised schools are:

Adelaide University, College of Health in Australia

Manipal Academy of Higher Educaation, Kasturba Medical College in India

University of Galway, School of Medicine in Ireland

Universiti Sains Malaysia, School of Medical Sciences in Malaysia

The Aga Khan University Medical College in Pakistan

Tsinghua University, School of Medicine in China

City St George’s, University of London, School of Health & Medicinal Sciences in Britain

University of Exeter, Faculty of Health and Life Sciences in Britain

This addition brings the total number of recognised overseas medical schools from 112 to 120.

The annual local medical school intake also increased from around 440 students in 2014 to 555 in 2025.

The statement said: "SMC regularly reviews the list of registrable medical qualifications to ensure that foreign-trained medical doctors who apply to practise in Singapore have received training that is comparable with schools in Singapore. "

SMC also added that it takes into consideration various factors such as the school's international rankings, compatibility of language of instruction with local practices and performance of doctors from these universities.

