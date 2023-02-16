Molest cases at nightspots up 514% with return of post-Covid nightlife

SINGAPORE - The number of outrage of modesty cases jumped in 2022, with such offences at nightspots increasing from 21 cases in 2021 to 129 in 2022.

This was a 514 per cent spike from the 2021 figure as bars, pubs and clubs were allowed to resume nightlife operations in April 2022.

There were 1,610 outrage of modesty cases in 2022, a 9 per cent increase from the 1,474 cases recorded in 2021, said the police in releasing the annual physical crime statistics on Thursday.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 1,605 molestation cases.

Of the 1,610 cases in 2022, 938, or more than 58 per cent, involved offenders known to the victim. They included colleagues, friends and family members, said the police.

Molestation cases accounted for 8 per cent of total physical crime cases in 2022, said the police. They attributed the increase to more people returning to public entertainment venues following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

In 2019, there were 104 such cases at nightspots.

In January, the “smart clubbing” campaign was revived amid concerns over an increase in molestation cases and fights in and around nightlife spots in 2022.

Organised by the police, the year-long campaign aims to reduce such crimes by urging nightlife outlets and patrons to adopt safe clubbing practices.

The first two iterations of the campaign took place in 2018 and 2019.

The number of molestation cases that occurred on public transport also rose by 9 per cent – from 163 cases in 2021 to 178 in 2022 – which the police attributed to more commuters using public transport.

The police said any information on a suspect’s appearance, attire or height would be useful in investigations.

They said: “Victims of outrage of modesty are advised to make a police report as soon as possible, as reporting such crimes early is crucial in helping the police identify and arrest the perpetrators.”

Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, said one of the biggest reasons such crimes occur, especially in a nightclub, is disinhibition.

She said: “When someone is under the influence of alcohol and sometimes even illicit drugs, they may be disinhibited, have poorer self-control and be a bit more impulsive.

“So, if they see someone attractive and the lights are dim, they think there is no accountability and want the thrill of getting away with it. That’s probably when the crime may happen.”

On how such incidents can affect victims, Dr Chow said: “The fact that it happened without their consent and against their will may have a larger impact on them than the actual act itself.

“It can be difficult for them to accept that, at that point, the ability to give consent was robbed from them.”

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.