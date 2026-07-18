singapore

Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at mall next to Woodlands Police Division

The 43-year-old man was arrested within four hours of the report being lodged at about 12pm on Friday (July 17)
Man arrested for allegedly molesting woman at mall next to Woodlands Police Division
The place where the case of alleged molestation happened is next to Woodlands Police Division.
PHOTO: Google Maps
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJuly 17, 2026 11:43 PMBYSean Ler

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday (July 17) afternoon for allegedly molesting a woman at a shopping mall in Woodlands.

The incident occurred around noon on Friday at a shopping mall along Woodlands Street 12, adjacent to the Woodlands Police Division.

In a news release on the same night, police said officers from the division identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He was arrested within four hours of the report being lodged.

The 43-year-old will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of outrage of modesty.

If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments.

Victims of molestation are advised to move away from the perpetrators and contact the police immediately when it is safe to do so.

While ensuring their personal safety, police also advised victims to try noting key details such as the perpetrator’s physical appearance, clothing, the time and location of the incident. 

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