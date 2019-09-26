Molester from NUS receives probation, judge says 'minor intrusions'

A university student who molested a woman was given probation yesterday after the judge rejected the prosecution's call for a custodial sentence.

Citing her reasons, District Judge Jasvender Kaur described Terence Siow Kai Yuan's offences as "minor intrusions" several times.

She also noted that the probation report had found Siow suitable for probation as his academic results show he has the "potential to excel in life".

Siow, 23, was given 21 months of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one charge of outraging the modesty of a 28-year-old woman. Two similar charges were taken into consideration.