MOM to introduce new work pass targeted at AI and tech talent from January 2027

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be introducing a foreign workforce policy targeted at AI and tech talent from January 2027, said Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng.

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Tuesday (March 3), Dr Tan said that the new Overseas Networks & Expertise (ONE) Pass will help strengthen Singapore's position as a global hub for AI and tech talent.

The updated ONE Pass will replace the Tech.Pass which was introduced in 2023 and aims to recognise key industry leaders by offering more attractive terms.

Currently, there are over 8,000 employees on ONE Pass, the minister said.

An applicant for ONE Pass must earn at least $30,000 a month for 12 consecutive months leading up to the date of application in addition to at least five years of experience in C-suite or technical roles.

Employment, S Pass qualifying salaries to go up

The ministry will also be updating foreign workforce policies on a broader scale.

As announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2026 address, MOM will be raising the minimum qualifying salaries for Employment and S Passes to achieve a more productive, manpower lean foreign workforce.

Dr Tan said the new Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass qualifying salaries will apply to new applications from January 2027, and to renewal applications for passes expiring from January 2028.

Based on the top one-third of local PMET wages, the minimum qualifying salary for an EP will be increased from $5,600 to $6,000, and will continue to increase progressively with age, up to $11,500 for a candidate in their mid-40s.

Those in the financial services sector will also be subject to a higher qualifying salary.

Additionally, those who are applying for an S Pass will have to earn a minimum of $3,600, in line with wages of the top one-third of local associate professionals and technicians and up from the current $3,300.

"We must stay open to skills and expertise from abroad, while ensuring they continue to complement our local workforce," he said.

The minister emphasised that EP and S Pass qualifying salaries are regularly updated to keep pace with local wage benchmarks and ensure that foreigners do not compete mainly based on accepting lower salaries.

Similar to the EP, the S Pass qualifying salary will continue to increase progressively with age.

He said that the minimum qualifying salary is expected to be around $4,000 to $4,500 by around 2030, depending on prevailing local wages and economic conditions.

