MOM investigating after worker seen sitting on ledge to install aircon in Woodlands

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating after a worker was seen sitting on a ledge on the sixth floor of Block 834 Woodlands Street 83, seemingly to install an air conditioner.

Stomp contributor Simon said he saw the worker on the ledge on Monday (Dec 14) at 11am and shared his concern for the worker's safety.

Where the worker was installing the aircon the day before.

PHOTO: Stomp

"This is the first time I've seen a worker installing an air conditioner without wearing a safety harness," Simon said.

"This is extremely dangerous. He was on the sixth floor, that's really high up. What if he falls?

"The safety of workers are super important and I think there needs to be some sort of safety precaution when such jobs are done."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesman for MOM said: “We aware of the incident and are investigating.”

MOM also urged members of the public who wish to report workplace safety and health issues to do so through the SnapSAFE mobile application .