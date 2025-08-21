MOM will soon have online feature for public to report illegal delivery riders: Koh Poh Koon

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will be adding a dedicated tab on its website for members of the public to report illegal delivery riders.

The tab will make it easier for the public to alert the ministry when they see foreign workers doing delivery work, said Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 20).

This comes after recent islandwide enforcement operations by MOM — during which three foreigners were arrested for working in food delivery illegally.

In his post, Dr Koh also thanked local delivery riders for their support during the operations.

"In the middle of their own busy shifts, 372 riders took the time — about 10 minutes each — to assist our officers. For food delivery riders, every minute counts," he said.

"Their willingness to pause and help was no small sacrifice, and we are deeply grateful for their co-operation and sense of responsibility."

Dr Koh explained that while such checks may cause inconvenience to various parties, they are crucial.

"Illegal delivery work undercuts our local platform workers and enforcement ensures a level playing field for all," he said.

Before the dedicated tab is added to MOM's website, members of the public can report suspected cases at https://www.mom.gov.sg/eservices/services/report-an-infringement.

