'A moment of weakness': Joseph Schooling admits to consuming cannabis overseas

SINGAPORE - National swimmer Joseph Schooling has apologised for consuming cannabis after he confessed to taking the drug overseas in May, when he was on short-term disruption from full-time national service (NS) to train for the May 12-23 Southeast Asian Games.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, former Olympic champion Schooling, 27 said: "I am sorry that my actions have caused hurt to everyone around me, especially to my family and the young fans who look up to me.

"I gave in to a moment of weakness after going through a very tough period of my life. I demonstrated bad judgment and I am sorry.

"I made a mistake and I'm responsible for what I've done. I will make amends and right what is wrong. I won't let you down again."

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 30) that Schooling had confessed to having consumed cannabis overseas in May.

Mindef added that following existing protocol, Schooling will be placed on a supervised urine test regime for six months. All Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who test positive during this regime will be charged and sentenced accordingly.

The Ministry said that given his abuse of disruption privileges, Schooling will no longer be eligible for leave or disruption to train or compete while in NS.

A formal letter of warning has also been issued to Schooling, informing him of the serious consequences of drug abuse meted out to all SAF personnel, who may be sentenced to up to nine months detention in the SAF Detention Barracks.

