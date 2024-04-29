Monday morning blues: Train fault on MRT Circle Line causes delay for commuters

Commuters were met with delays during their morning travel after a disruption on the Circle Line (CCL) on April 29.

Transport operator SMRT said in an update to a Facebook post at 7am that train services are affected due to a train fault at 6.05am, and advised commuters to add up to 30 minutes of travel time between Paya Lebar and HarbourFront stations.

“Our engineers and staff are doing their best to resolve the issue... We are sorry for affecting your morning commute,” SMRT said.

SMRT added that in-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters of the additional train travel time of up to 30 minutes along the affected stretch. Free regular bus services are available between Paya Lebar and HarbourFront stations and free bridging bus services are available from Paya Lebar to Buona Vista stations.

At 6.54am, SMRT said on Facebook that trains between Paya Lebar and One-North are affected by a train fault. In an earlier update at 6.50am, the operator asked commuters to seek alternative MRT lines at Serangoon, Bishan, Caldecott, Botanical Garden and Buona Vista.

At 6.28am, SMRT said that trains between Bishan and One-North are affected by a train fault. Free regular bus services are available between Bishan and HarbourFront.

Morning commuters took to social media to warn others about the train fault.

“I came out at 4.30am and can’t manage to go to my work place due to the CCL fault. It was only at 6.35am that I managed to board the train to reach Farrer Park MRT. But we were asked to leave the train and have to wait again,” said Facebook user Peen Alvin.

Another Facebook user Darron Goh wrote at 7.03am: “Due to the train delay at CCL, there was a crazy queue when I was at Caldecott MRT five minutes ago... I’m thankful for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).”

