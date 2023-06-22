'Money down the drain': Woman alarmed to find new doors, windows discarded at Bidadari BTO project

It has been six months since Elizabeth Lee first moved into her four-room Built-to-Order (BTO) flat in Bidadari.

But the 32-year-old marketing manager still finds brand new furniture and fittings left discarded below her block every day.

There were wall tiles, flooring and toilet bowls that come with new BTO flats, according to Lee in two TikTok videos shared last month and on Tuesday (June 20).

The bathroom sinks and doors that new home owners can opt for under the HDB Optional Component Scheme (OCS), were also discarded.

"Money down the drain," Lee said.

Lee's videos have garnered more than 70,000 views.

Several netizens were alarmed why these BTO flat owners would pay between $2,000 to $8,000 for the fittings included in the OCS, only to throw them away when they move in.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Wednesday, Lee shared that she feels that discarded furniture at new BTO housing estates are a norm these days.

"After four years of waiting for their flats, the salaries of these home owners have also increased. So they might decide to change the furniture that HDB had fitted their homes with," she said.

"This OCS is appealing to families who are more cost-saving like mine."

Seeing all the discarded furniture lying around her block has made Lee feeling "opportunistic".

There were occasions when the woman found several big-ticket items, such as a piano, and a Miele washing machine that retails for more than $2,000.

But the heavily-pregnant Lee lamented not being strong enough to carry the furniture to her flat.

"I'm sure that there are other people who have brought them back home to sell away," she said.

Several netizens who commented on Lee's videos had the same idea.

A quick check by AsiaOne shows that a "brand new and unused BTO toilet bowl" goes for $25 to $100.

As they say, one's man trash is another man's treasure.

