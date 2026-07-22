Malaysia hands alleged money laundering syndicate member to Singapore police

A 28-year-old Malaysian man, allegedly a member of a money laundering syndicate, was arrested on Tuesday (July 21) after he was arrested by Malaysian authorities in Kuala Lumpur and handed over to officers from the police's new Cyber Command.

In a news release on the same night, police said the State Courts of Singapore had issued a Warrant to Arrest (WTA) for the man.

This follows a two-month-long operation, codenamed Operation Frontier+ III, which targeted transnational scams.

The operation was conducted in partnership with nine foreign law enforcement agencies.

Police said the man's syndicate was disrupted in March 2026, acting on information provided by Maribank.

The man was arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police's (RMP) Commercial Crime Investigation Department at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Monday.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday for abetment by conspiracy to assist another person in retaining benefits from criminal conduct.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man could face imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Justin Wong, who heads the police's Cyber Command expressed his appreciation to the RMP for facilitating the arrest and thanked them for their invaluable partnership.

He also commended Maribank for its proactive cooperation with the police.

"We will continue to work with the private sector and our international law enforcement partners to target scams to act against those who target Singapore," SAC Wong said.

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editor@asiaone.com