Money no enough? Woman seen asking passers-by for money along Orchard Road since July

The sight of an elderly woman regularly asking for money along Orchard Road has raised some shoppers' eyebrows.

A man surnamed Tang told Shin Min Daily News that he has been seeing the woman, whom he described to be well-dressed, loitering outside Lucky Plaza on Sundays from 10am to about 3pm since July this year.

The woman, dragging a suitcase with her, would ask passers-by for loose change, explaining that she has no money for food or transport.

Concerned that the woman might need help, Tang told the Chinese daily he called the police on her last Sunday (Oct 8).

When Shin Min visited the area outside Lucky Plaza at about 10am last Sunday, a reporter spotted the woman asking shoppers for small amounts of cash.

She mostly asked them for loose change, or $2. The reporter also noticed that the woman would mainly ask domestic helpers for money.

Within a span of 10 minutes, the reporter observed that two helpers gave some loose change to the woman.

Speaking to Shin Min, one helper, who declined to be named, explained that it was quite common to see elderly men and women loitering around Lucky Plaza asking for money.

Although she was aware that they might be lying about not having enough money, she shared that pitied them because of their advanced age.

She also felt that some of them might not be able to work and thus may not have enough money to get by. Hence, she does not mind parting with some money to help them out.

According to Shin Min, police officers were seen observing the woman outside the shopping mall before approaching her.

License required for collecting money on streets: Police

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case involving a woman allegedly soliciting donations.

A 69-year-old woman is assisting with investigations for the suspected breach of the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to the police, individuals who are collecting money or property by way of appealing to the public, visiting house to house or soliciting in the streets will require a House to House and Street Collections licence.

Exemptions only apply to private collections that are confined to friends and relatives; if the appeal is made through the telephone or media, or if a collection is carried out by or for a beneficiary that is a registered or exempted charity.

Members of the public who may have any doubts may wish to seek independent legal advice, said the police.

READ ALSO: Fraud or not? Elderly man begs for money at Ang Mo Kio, claims it's to raise money for mum's funeral

claudiatan@asiaone.com