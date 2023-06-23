Monitor lizard spotted feasting on cat carcass at Tampines park

The gruesome sight of a monitor lizard eating a dead cat has left netizens heartbroken.

Taking to Facebook on the Wildlife @Pasir Ris & vicinity page on Wednesday (June 21), Warren Seah shared that he took the photos of the incident at Tampines Eco Green on April 20.

"The cleaner pointed out this monitor lizard feasting on the carcass of a black cat," the man said, adding that the cat's head can still be seen in the photos.

Seah did not share how the cat had ended up as the monitor lizard's meal.

The Facebook post has garnered almost 200 shares.

In the comments, a netizen speculated that the cat might have died before the monitor lizard arrived.

"So heartbreaking," another said.

Several netizens feared the worst when they saw the images.

"Oh my god. It looks like someone's cat. It has a collar on the neck," one of them said.

"Anyone lost a community or pet cat?" another netizen asked.

AsiaOne has contacted Seah for more information.

Monitor lizards are mostly carnivorous and some scavenge on dead animals, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

This means that they play an important role in biomass decomposition and recycling, which helps keep habitats clean.

Members of the public are advised to not be alarmed when they encounter a monitor lizard, stated NParks' guidelines on its website.

While it is fine to observe them from afar, they must not be touched, chased or cornered.

